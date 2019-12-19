Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

GM Issues Recalls of Nearly 1 Million Vehicles

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
GM Issues Recalls of Nearly 1 Million Vehicles

GM Issues Recalls of Nearly 1 Million Vehicles

GM Issues Recalls of Nearly 1 Million Vehicles.

General Motors (GM) issued the double recalls on Thursday.

More than half a million 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 vehicles, Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and Cadillac CT6 are being recalled because of a possible software bug.

The glitch could lead to a disabling of notifications and vehicle brake systems. More than 400,000 2019-2020 GMC Sierra 1500 and Chevrolet Silverado 1500 trucks are also involved in a separate recall.

This recall is due to faulty battery positive cable rings that could lead to either stalling or a fire risk.

In both cases, owners should take their vehicles into dealers to have the issues fixed or parts replaced.

More than 800,000 of the recalled vehicles are in the U.S
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GlobalGrind

Global Grind GM Issues Recalls of Nearly 1 Million Vehicles https://t.co/mBnkgjGwxP 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.