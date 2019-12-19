GM Issues Recalls of Nearly 1 Million Vehicles
GM Issues Recalls of
Nearly 1 Million Vehicles.
General Motors (GM) issued
the double recalls on Thursday.
More than half a million 2019 GMC
Sierra 1500 vehicles, Chevrolet Silverado
1500 and Cadillac CT6 are being recalled
because of a possible software bug.
The glitch could lead to a
disabling of notifications
and vehicle brake systems.
More than 400,000 2019-2020
GMC Sierra 1500 and Chevrolet
Silverado 1500 trucks are also
involved in a separate recall.
This recall is due to faulty
battery positive cable rings that
could lead to either stalling or a fire risk.
In both cases, owners should
take their vehicles into dealers
to have the issues fixed or parts replaced.
More than 800,000 of the
recalled vehicles are in the U.S