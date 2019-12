23ABC News at 11 a.m. | Top Stories for December 19, 2019

AND I'M ALYSSA FLORES..ALL EYES ON THE SPEAKER OF THEHOUSE..

FOLLOWING LASTNIGHT IMPEACHMENT OF PRESIDENTDONALD TRUMP.THERE IS SPECULATION THAT THECASE COULD BE SENTTO THE U-S SENATE FOR A TRIALSET TO BEGIN IN JANUARY.ABC'S SERENA MARSHALL HAS ARECAP AND AN UPDATE ONWHAT'S NEXT.SERENA MARSHALL/ ABC NEWS/WASHINGTON, DCFOR THE THIRD TIME IN HISTORY ANAMERICAN PRESIDENT HASBEEN IMPEACHED BY CONGRESS.PELOSI: "ARTICLE ONE IS ADOPTED"NATS: GAVELTHE CHARGES - ABUSE OF POWER ANDOBSTRUCTION OFCONGRESS.DEMOCRATS SAY PRESIDENT TRUMPSACTIONS LEFT THEM NOCHOICE.

THEY ACCUSE HIM OFINVITING FOREIGN INTERFERENCEINTO THE 2020 ELECTION BYPRESSURING UKRAINE TOINVESTIGATE ONE OF HIS CHIEFPOLITICAL RIVALS: FORMER VICEPRESIDENT JOE BIDEN.

THENBLOCKING WITNESSESBELIEVED TO HAVE DIRECTKNOWLEDGE OF WHAT HAPPENEDWITH UKRAINE FROM TESTIFYING INTHE IMPEACHMENTHEARINGS.NADLER: BY HIS ACTIONS,PRESIDENTTRUMP HAS BROKEN HIS OATH OFOFFICE.

HIS CONDUCT CONTINUES TOUNDERMINE OUR CONSTITUTION ANDTHREATEN OUR NEXT ELECTION.THE VOTES - MOSTLY ALONG PARTYLINES--WITH NOT ASINGLE REPUBLICAN VOTING TOIMPEACH PRESIDENT TRUMP.GAETZ: VOTERS WILL NEVER FORGETTHATDEMOCRATS HAVE BEEN TRIGGEREDINTO IMPEACHING THE PRESIDENTBECAUSETHEY DON'T LIKE HIM AND THEYDON'T LIKE US.

WHILE THE HOUSEWAS ACTING, THE PRESIDENT WASRALLYING HISBASE IN MICHIGAN.TRUMP: THIS LAWLESS, PARTISANIMPEACHMENT IS A POLITICALSUICIDE MARCH FOR THE DEMOCRATPARTY.THE NEXT STEP IN THE IMPEACHMENTIS A SENATE TRIAL,BUT SPEAKER PELOSI SAYS SHE'SNOT SURE WHEN SHE'LLSEND THEM THE ARTICLES.PELOSI SOT CLEARLY DO YOUUNDERSTAND.WHEN WE KNOW WHAT THEIR PROCESSIS, WE WILL KNOW WHO AND HOWMANY WE WILLWE SEND OVER.MCCONNELL: IT LOOKS LIKE THEPROSECUTORS ARE GETTING COLDFEET IN FRONT OF THE ENTIRECOUNTRY ANDSECOND-GUESSING WHETHER THEYEVEN WANT TO GO TO TRIAL.TAG: PRESIDENT TRUMP RESPONDINGTO THE SPEAKER IN REAL TIME ONTWITTER.

FRUSTRATED THAT THESENATECAN'T SET A DATE AND IN HISWORDS PUT THIS WHOLE "SCAM INTODEFAULT" ASLEADERS FROM BOTH PARTIES ARESCHEDULED TO MEET ON THE HILLANDWORK OUT THE DETAILSLOCAL CONGRESSMAN AND HOUSEMINORITY LEADERKEVIN MCCARTHY CALLED THEIMPEACHMENT OF THE PRESIDENT..THE QUOTE..

WEAKEST..

THINESTAND FASTEST INHISTORY".HE MADE THE COMMENTS THISMORNING AT A PRESSCONFERENCE..

LASHING OUT ATHOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI..SAYING SHE KNOWS THE QUOTE'FACTS ARE NOT THERE'.."NOW WE HAVE THE HOUSE SPEAKERWHOIS SO EMBARRASSED, SHE ADMITSTHE FAILURE OF THIS IMPEACHMENT,THATSHE WILL NOT EVEN SEND IT TO THESENATE.

SO EMBARRASSED THAT IWATCHED IN HEHR PRESSCONFERENCE, SHE WOULDN'T EVENTAKE YOURQUESTIONS.

THAT IS NOT A GOODLEGACY TO HAVE.

SHE'S ADMITTINGDEFEAT BYNOT SENDING IT."MCCARTHY CONTINUED..

ADDING THATTHE ONLY ABUSEMOVING FORWARD IS THEDEMOCRATS..

AND THAT HE IS"EMBARRASSED" THAT THE ONLYLEGACY THIS CONGRESS WILLHAVE..

IS PASSING MORE SUBPEONASTHAN LAWS.HAPPENING IN A COUPLE HOURS..GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM ISEXPECTED TO ARRIVE INBAKERSFIELD TO VISIT A LOCALAPARTMENT COMPLEX THAT SERVESHOMELESSVETERANS AND LOW-INCOMEFAMILIES...NEWSOM'S PRESS OFFICE SAYS THEGOVERNOR WILL STOP BY PARK20TH -- A 55-UNIT COMPLEX ON20TH STREET JUST EAST OFDOWNTOWN.THE GOVERNOR RECENTLY RELEASEDHUNDREDS OFMILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN AID FORCITIES LOOKING TOPARTNER WITH THE STATE TO COMBATISSUES OFHOMELESSNESS.NEWSOM WILL BE JOINED BY AHANDFUL OF LOCALLAWMAKERS AND CITY OFFICIALS.NEWSOM'S VISIT IS SCHEDULED FORTHIS AFTERNOONAFTER ONE P-M.LET'S CHECK IN NOW WITH 23ABC'SCHIEF METEOROLOGIST ELAINA RUSKFOR A FIRST LOOK AT YOUR STORMSHIELDFORECAST.A BUILDING RIDGE OF HIGHPRESSURE LEAVES US SUNNY,STABLE AND WARMER FOR THE RESTOF THE WEEK.

THATMEANS HIGHS IN THE LOW 60S AGAINWITH GOOD AIR QUALITY, ANDTHEN THE UPPER 60S BY SATURDAY,WHICH IS MORE THAN 10 DEGRESSABOVE AVERAGE ON THE FIRST DAYOF WINTER.

BUT THAT'S GOODNEWS BECAUSE IT MEANS THEWEATHER WILL BE CALM AND THEPASSES WILL BE DRY FOR ALL THEHOLIDAY TRAVELERS.EXPECT MID-50S IN THE KERN RIVERVALLEY TODAY AND LOW 60S TOEND THE WEEK WITH THE LOW 50S INTEHACHAPI AND FRAZIER PARKNOW THROUGH SATURDAY.IT WAS "NOT" A CHAMPIONSHIPBLOWOUT CELEBRATION ATBAKERSFIELD CHRISTIAN HIGHSCHOOL THIS MORNING TORECOGNIZE THE FIRST FOOTBALLSTATE TITLE.AFTER ALL..

IT'S FINALS WEEK..AND CHRISTMAS BREAK STARTSFRIDAY AFTERNOON.STILL..

THE EAGLES RECOGNIZEDTHE TEAM WITH ARALLY IN THE GYMNASIUM THISMORNING..

WRAPPING UP ASHORT TIME AGO.STUDENTS..

STAFF AND COMMUNITYMEMBERSGATHERED TO CELEBRATE THESCHOOL'S FIRST FOOTBALL STATETITLE..THE VOLLEYBALL TEAM DID IT BACKIN 2008.B-C-H-S WON THEIR GRIDIRON GOLDIN DRAMATIC FASHION WITH ACOME FROM BEHIND WIN OVER RANCHOCOTATE..

42-21.BAKERSFIELD POLICE OFFICERS ANDSHERIFF'S DEPUTIES ARE INTHE "GIVING" SPIRIT THIS HOLIDAYSEASON.THEY PARTNERED UP WITH W-ATHOMPSON DISTRIBUTORS TODELIVER BASKETS OF FOOD TOLOCAL FAMILIES --AS PART OF THE"FAMILY TO FAMILY CHRISTMASBASKETS GIVEAWAY"PROGRAM.THIS MORNING -- OFFICERS --ALONG WITH VOLUNTEERS --WORKED OVERNIGHT GETTING THOSEBASKETS READY.THIS IS THE 35TH YEAR -- LOCALLAW ENFORCEMENTHAVE PARTICIPATED."....THAN A LOT OF OTHER TIMESOF THEYEAR."HUNDREDS OF BASKETS ARE GIVENAWAY THROUGHOUT THECOUNTY.AND NOT JUST FOOD-- BUTUNWRAPPED TOYS TOO.WE'RE STILL WAITING FOR UPDATEDINFORMATION ON A "DISTURBANCE"THAT SHUTDOWN PART OF HWY 178 ONTHE EAST SIDEFOR SEVERAL HOURS OVERNIGHT.ALL LANES OF THE 178 EAST OFMORNING DRIVE WERE SHUTDOWN FORSEVERAL HOURS OVERNIGHT.OFFICERS WOULD ONLY SAY THATTHIS "DISTURBANCE"BEGAN SEVERAL MILES AWAY AROUND11 P-M AND ENDED ONTHE 178.POLICE SAY FOUR PEOPLE..INCLUDING A GOOD SAMARITANWERE INVOLVED -- AND THAT ONEPERSON WAS TAKEN TO THEHOSPITAL FOR MINOR TO MODERATEINJURIES.WE'LL UPDATE THIS STORY ACROSSOUR PLATFORMS AS WEGET NEW INFORMATION INTO THENEWSROOM.AND..

THE C-H-P INVESTIGATING AVEHICLE VERSUS PEDESTRIAN ONSOUTHBOUND INTERSTATE FIVE JUSTAFTER MIDNIGHT.OFFICIALS SAY A DRIVER WASINVOLVED IN A HIGH SPEEDCRASH A MILE NORTH OF ROWLEEROAD.WITNESSES REPORTEDLY TOLDOFFICERS THE MAN VEERED OFFTHE ROAD..

GOT OUT OF HIS CARAND STARTED WALKINGTOWARDS THE CENTER MEDIAN.THEN AS HE WALKED BACK TO THESHOULDER -- HE WAS HIT BY ABIG RIG SUFFERING A HEAD INJURYAND BLUNT FORCETRAUMA TO HIS BODY.DRUGS OR ALCOHOL DO NOT APPEARTO BE A FACTOR.WE'LL UPDATE THESE STORIES AS WEGET NEW INFORMATION INTOTHE NEWSROOM.STATE PARKS AND RECREATIONOFFICIALS SAY PART OF THEOCEANO DUNES IS BEING CLOSED TOMEET A JANUARY FIRST, 20-20, AIRQUALITY REQUIREMENT...OFFICIALS SAY 48 ACRES OF THEOCEANO DUNES STATE VEHICULARRECREATION AREA WILL BE CLOSED"TO IMPROVE AIR QUALITYCONDITIONS FOR NEARBYCOMMUNITIES."STATE PARKS OFFICIALS BEGANFENCING OFF THE AFFECTED AREAON MONDAY.THE CLOSURE IS REQUIRED TO MEETA NEW AIR POLLUTIONSTANDARD THAT GOES INTO EFFECTNEXT YEAR.THE STATE SAYS IT WILL HONOR ALLCURRENT RESERVATIONS ATTHE DUNES.OFFICIALS SAY OFF-HIGHWAYVEHICLE RIDING WILL NOT BEIMPACTED BY THE CLOSURE.THIS MORNING..

WE REMEMBER WORLDWAR II VETERAN JOHNGRENEK WHO PASSED AWAY ON NOV.26TH AT HIS HOME INTEHACHAPI AT THE AGE OF 98.WE SPOKE TO JOHN ON MEMORIAL DAYBACK IN 20-16..WHO TALKED ABOUT ENLISTING INTHE ARMY IN 1941..

AND ACOMBAT CAREER THAT STARTED ONTHE BEACHES OF NORMANDY.OUT:..

AND THE BATTLE OF THEBULGE."THE BATTLE OF THE BULGE BEGANTHIS WEEK..

75 YEARS AGO...GRENEK WAS AWARDED FIVE BATTLESTARS DURING HISSERVICE..

AND FOUGHT ALL THE WAYUNTIL THE END OF THE WARIN EUROPE.HE HAS BEEN PART OF NUMEROUSVETERANREMEMBERANCE CEREMONIES..

ANDATTENDED THE 50THANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY INNORMANDY.FUNERAL SERVICES ARE STILLPENDING.AS YOU'RE MAKING YOUR LIST ANDCHECKING IT TWICE -- MAKESURE YOU CHECK THOSE SHIPPINGDEADLINES TOO.AND HERE ARE SOME OF THE BIGGESTDATES YOU'LL WANT TOJOT DOWN:FIRST UP-- FEDEX:A LIST OF VARIOUS DEADLINESSTART AS SOON AS THURSDAY.FOR TARGET AND BEST BUY-- YOURDEADLINE IS FRIDAY.SAME GOES FOR FOR U-S-P-S --DEPENDING ON WHAT YOU'RESENDING.THERE ARE VARIOUS DEADLINESSTARTING FRIDAY.FOR AMAZON-- IF YOU'RE A PRIMEMEMBER-- YOU'VE GOT UNTILSUNDAY.IF YOU'RE NOT-- YOU'RE OUT OFLUCK.IT'S SUNDAY FOR WALMART TOO.AND FOR U-P-S IT'S MONDAY.OF COURSE-- ALL THE NITTY GRITTYDETAILS ARE ON EACH COMPANY'SWEBSITE.THE CLOCK IS WINDING DOWN ANDTHERE'S ONLY ONE DAY LEFT INTHE 12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS.THIS MORNING WE HAVE THE WINNEROF DAY 11.OUR DAY 11 WINNER IS BETTY WONG.BETTY WILL BE GETTING PRIZESFROM TOWN AND COUNTRYVILLAGE.STICK WITH 23ABC TOMORROW TOFIND OUT IF YOU'RE THEWINNER OF THE 12TH AND FINALDAY.STILL TO COME HERE ON 23ABC NEWSAT 11 A-M..

"NOT" R