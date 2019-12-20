Parents guide to the ESRB

Believe i 610 and christmas morning and the ... c1 3 their household.

Many of those gamers are children, but not all games are age appropriate.

During this holiday season, the entertainment software rating board offers a clear and easy way to understand the rating system.

So here to tell us more are president of esrb, patricia vance and vice president of merchandising for gamestop, eric bright.

Good morning.

Patricia vance: good morning.

Eric bright: good morning.

Lisa: thank you for being with us and let's get right to it.

What are likely to be some of the most popular video games this holiday season?

Eric bright: absolutely.

For younger gamers that are in your home, pokemon sword and shield, available on the nintendo switch is a definite clear choice.

Then with the upcoming star wars movie, you have star wars jedi fallen order, a great game for all those fans of the series, and then for your older gamers, 17 years and up, you've got call of duty modern warfare, which is always one of the top selling games of the holiday season.

Lisa: yes, the pokemon game is definitely on my youngest son's list for sure.

How can parents choose which games are right for their kids though?

Patricia vance: well, it's never been easier.

On the front of every box, there's an age rating, which suggests age appropriateness of a particular title.

And when you flip the box over, you'll see content descriptors, which will give you an idea as to what may have triggered that particular age rating, why we assign the age rating that we did.

And then the third part of the system today is additional notifications about the interactivity of a game.

Certain functions like in game purchases or if it's a multiplayer online game, there'll be a users interact notice.

So it's really important to give a heads up to parents that it's not just about the content, but then there are these additional features of the game that they should be on top of.

Lisa: wonderful.

That's good to know.

And what can parents do to limit the time of the kids and money for that matter that are spent on these video games?

Patricia vance: every game device has parental controls.

So we set up a website called parentaltools.org, which give parents step by step instructions on how to set up spending controls or limit the time that your child spends playing video games or block by age rating or manage who they can play with online.

So those parental controls are really essential for parents to know about and to activate in order to help enforce household rules or really just try to stay on top of with whom as well as when and how your children are playing video games.

Eric bright: and then for parents looking to save money on video games, they can take all those old games that are not being played and trade those in at any of the 3,600 locations that gamestop has that allow you to trade those games in for cash towards the purchase of new games.

Lisa: good to know.

It seems like kids want to play different games as they get older.

Do you have any suggestions about what to do with the games that they are no longer playing?

Eric bright: i would trade those in at gamestop.

You can trade in not only your electronics that you may have, but you can also trade in your video games.

Gamestop provides cash or credit that you can use towards the purchase of other things, hardware, software, and accessories.

Lisa: awesome, and where can people go for more information?

Patricia vance: well, for rating information, they can go to esrb.org or download our mobile app to get rating information as well as rating summaries and then parentaltools.org for information about those parental controls.

Lisa: wonderful.

Thank you.

Eric bright: then for those who- lisa: you can go ahead.

Eric bright: those who are looking for great gaming ideas or gaming suggestions, you can go to gamestop.com/gifti deas for a whole host of great suggestions for you.

Lisa: wonderful.

Thank you so much for being with us both, eric and patricia.

We appreciate your time.

Patricia vance: thank you,