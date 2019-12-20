Global  

Rock Band Yellowcard Not Dropping $15M Juice Wrld Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, CA – Despite Juice WRLD’s sudden death, Yellowcard still wants their cut of the late rapper’s breakout hit “Lucid Dreams.” According to court documents obtained by XXL, the $15 million lawsuit, which was previously put on hold following Juice’s death, will now push forward.

