Yang says honor, disappointment as only person of color on stage

Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang says it is an 'honor and a disappointment' that he was the only person of color on stage at Thursday's (December 19) PBS NewsHour and Politico debate.
It was the sixth and last debate of the year for Democratic candidates seeking their party's nomination to challenge President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election.

In a party that prides itself on its diversity, the debate lineup has been criticized for being nearly all-white.

Asian-American entrepreneur Andrew Yang is the only minority candidate to qualify.

"It's both an honor and a disappointment to be the only candidate of color on the stage," Yang said.




