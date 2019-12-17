Global  

Appeals Court Rules Affordable Care Act Violates Constitution By Mandating Coverage

The decision covers the portion of the health law requiring people to have coverage, which is a key provision of the ACA.
Recent related news from verified sources

5th Circuit overturns insurance mandate in health law, doesn’t decide if other provisions survive

A federal appeals court on Wednesday struck down the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate...
ABA Journal - Published

What's next in legal drama over the Affordable Care Act?

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The federal appeals court ruling striking down the Affordable Care Act’s...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



agnuoyha

아넷 RT @RepKatiePorter: You might have missed it yesterday, but an appeals court issued a new decision regarding the Affordable Care Act. I wan… 8 hours ago

Linnabelle

Blooms 🇬🇧🇺🇸 RT @zen4ever2us: Court rules Affordable Care Act insurance mandate unconstitutional, but delays impact - L. A. Times. It’s now more importa… 19 hours ago

YourPlanExpert

Plan Expert Part of Affordable Care Act invalid, more review needed, federal appeals court rules - Beatrice Daily Sun… https://t.co/8H8FbzGglz 2 days ago

insuranceeagle1

Eaglemind Insurance Agency ACA penalty is tossed out but the rest of the law that provides affordable health insurance to millions of people i… https://t.co/d35LOPXzyt 2 days ago

nleblanc12

Nicole LeBlanc RT @Ignite4Autism: Appeals court rules on #ACA; finds part of law unconstitutional. It will likely take many months before a final decision… 3 days ago

LVAlexC

Alex Camberos RT @RepSusieLee: It can’t be overstated that repealing the Affordable Care Act threatens the health coverage of over 100 million Americans… 3 days ago

Corinne4Hillary

HRCisTrue45 RT @LtGovHochulNY: When I served in Congress, I fought for the #ACA. I will not stop fighting to ensure affordable, quality health insuranc… 3 days ago

harif2

david RT @IWV: 🚨 (UN)Affordable Care Act update The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals returned a closely watched case on Obamacare back to the… 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Update on Affordable Care Act [Video]Update on Affordable Care Act

Today on &apos;Stacy on the Right&apos;, host Stacy has on special guest Steve Hayes, Tax Attorney and President of Americans for Fair Taxation (FairTax.org), to talk about the most recent..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 16:47Published

Affordable Care Act open enrollment period ends Sunday [Video]Affordable Care Act open enrollment period ends Sunday

If you're looking for new or to renew your insurance, time is running out for you to get healthcare coverage through the marketplace. The 2020 open enrollment deadline is Sunday.

Credit: WKBTPublished

