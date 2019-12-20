Samsung's Latest Flip Phone + New York Times Location Tracking Expose | Digital Trends Live 12.19.19 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 27:56s - Published Samsung's Latest Flip Phone + New York Times Location Tracking Expose | Digital Trends Live 12.19.19 On the show today: Leaked images of Samsung's latest foldable flip phone; Facebook acquired a cloud gaming company; Boeing to launch its Starliner spacecraft tomorrow from Cape Canaveral...