MPs back Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

MPs back Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

MPs back Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

Britain took a big step closer to leaving the EU as Boris Johnson's Brexit deal was backed by a large majority of MPs.

The second reading of the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill was passed by 358 votes to 234, majority 124.
