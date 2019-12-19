A Simple Way to Feed Families in Need this Holiday

TODAY’S TMJ4, 94.5 ESPN, Newsradio 620 WTMJ, and Hunger Task Force want to bring meals to those less fortunate this holiday season.

That's why we're joining forces for the 2019 “Drop off or Dial” in the front lobby of TODAY’S TMJ4.

Denise is joined by Sherrie Tussler from Hunger Task Force with more details on how your gift can impact a family in need this holiday.

Help feed the hungry this holiday season.

The TODAY’S TMJ4 Drop off or Dial for Hunger Task Force is going on now through 7:00 pm.

Drop off items at 720 E Capitol Drive or call (414) 967-5417 to donate.