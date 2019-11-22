Global  

A 'big hug' for Lampard, but I hope he loses - Mourinho

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
Jose Mourinho says he will give Frank Lampard a 'big hug' before Tottenham's game with Chelsea, but he hopes that they lose.
SHOWS: LONDON, ENGLAND, UK (DECEMBER 20, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR MANAGER, JOSE MOURINHO, TALKING ABOUT HOW HE WILL REACT TO CHELSEA MANAGER AND FORMER PLAYER FRANK LAMPARD, SAYING: "Our stadium is built in a way where my office is completely on the inside of our private headquarters and until now I never invite any manager to go there and I don't think I'm going to do that with Frank (Lampard).

But, like I used to say, a big hug before the game, and another big hug after the game that's for sure independent of results, independent of who is happy I think our feelings are going to be forever, I will be always grateful to him for what he gave me as a player and nothing is going to change.

I love the guy, I will always love the guy, I hope he lose on Sunday." STORY: Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said there will be no emotion for him when his side take on his former club Chelsea on Sunday (December 22) but there will be the offer of a hug for his rival manager Frank Lampard.

Chelsea manager Lampard was a talismanic presence during Mourinho's title-winning spells at the club and the two are still friends.

Mourinho said he still 'loves' Lampard and will offer him a hug before and after tha game, but he hopes to see him lose when Chelsea visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.




