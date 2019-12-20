Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Dwyane Wade Opens up About Supporting His Child’s Gender Identity

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
Dwyane Wade Opens up About Supporting His Child’s Gender Identity

Dwyane Wade Opens up About Supporting His Child’s Gender Identity

Dwyane Wade Opens up About Supporting His Child’s Gender Identity.

During a recent appearance on ‘All the Smoke,' Dwyane Wade revealed how proud he is to support his child, Zion.

.

Zion, who is 12 years old, prefers to be addressed with feminine pronouns, and Wade is proud of her “strength and courage.”.

First of all, you want to talk about strength and courage, my 12-year-old has way more than I have … You can learn something from your kids, Dwyane Wade, on ‘All the Smoke’ .

According to Wade, watching Zion "come into” her own pushed him to examine his role as a parent.

.

Me and my wife are having conversations about, you know, us noticing that, you know, [Zion] wasn’t on the boy vibe that Zaire was on.

And I had to look myself in the mirror … 'What are you going to do?

How are you going to be?

How are you going to act?’ It It’s about you.

Who are you?, Dwyane Wade, on ‘All the Smoke’ .

Ultimately, Wade accepted Zion and knows it is his job to “educate [himself] more.”.

And for me… nothing changes in my love.

Nothing changes in my responsibilities.

So, all I had to do now is get smarter, educate myself more.

And that’s my job, Dwyane Wade, on ‘All the Smoke’
0
