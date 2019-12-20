Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Play Along as We Quiz the Little Women Cast on How Well They Know the March Sisters

Video Credit: POPSUGAR - Duration: 07:06s - Published < > Embed
Play Along as We Quiz the Little Women Cast on How Well They Know the March Sisters

Play Along as We Quiz the Little Women Cast on How Well They Know the March Sisters

Is there a better holiday gift than a Greta Gerwig adaptation of Little Women?

According to the amount of times I cried and internally cheered throughout all two hours and 15 minutes of the film, the answer is definitely not.

With the March sisters being played by an incredibly stellar cast comprised of Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Emma Watson, and Eliza Scanlen, the timeless tale has been perfectly done for a new generation.

In honor of the latest version of Louisa May Alcott's incredible work, we headed to the Orchard House - Alcott's actual home in Concord, MA, where she wrote the novel - to sit down with the cast.

To see just how well they know the March sisters, we had Ronan, Pugh, and Scanlen quiz each other on the film, including everything from character details .

.

.

.

.

.

To iconic quotes.

Check out the full video above to see just how well they did, and catch Little Women in theaters everywhere Christmas Day!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

websfavourites

WebsFavorites.Com - All your Favorite News Here! Play Along as We Quiz the Little Women Cast on How Well They Know the March Sisters https://t.co/JJiE3AIBQ7 https://t.co/HcUojgbIo6 2 days ago

dasilvvva21

ADEMIX UP Play Along as We Quiz the Little Women Cast on How Well They Know the March Sisters https://t.co/6iGl2HxyOp https://t.co/2YwTweeqRR 2 days ago

odunsco2014

odunsco2014 Play Along as We Quiz the Little Women Cast on How Well They Know the March Sisters https://t.co/84aEpjnpVk https://t.co/juLz4Y3XBs 2 days ago

xSabrinaDawnx

🌈🦄💕 𝕊𝕒𝕓𝕣𝕚𝕟𝕒 💕🦄🌈 RT @LUOriginal_: 🎄TODAY IS QUIZ DAY 🎄 Make sure you join in and play along and have fun with us this evening at a little later time of 8.1… 1 week ago

LUOriginal_

• ♀Lesbians Unite Original ♀• 🎄TODAY IS QUIZ DAY 🎄 Make sure you join in and play along and have fun with us this evening at a little later time… https://t.co/Ju0JYN50aZ 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.