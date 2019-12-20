Play Along as We Quiz the Little Women Cast on How Well They Know the March Sisters

Is there a better holiday gift than a Greta Gerwig adaptation of Little Women?

According to the amount of times I cried and internally cheered throughout all two hours and 15 minutes of the film, the answer is definitely not.

With the March sisters being played by an incredibly stellar cast comprised of Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Emma Watson, and Eliza Scanlen, the timeless tale has been perfectly done for a new generation.

In honor of the latest version of Louisa May Alcott's incredible work, we headed to the Orchard House - Alcott's actual home in Concord, MA, where she wrote the novel - to sit down with the cast.

To see just how well they know the March sisters, we had Ronan, Pugh, and Scanlen quiz each other on the film, including everything from character details .

To iconic quotes.

Check out the full video above to see just how well they did, and catch Little Women in theaters everywhere Christmas Day!