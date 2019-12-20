Texas Officer Who Shot Atatiana Jefferson Through Her Window Indicted On Murder Charge 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:45s - Published Texas Officer Who Shot Atatiana Jefferson Through Her Window Indicted On Murder Charge A former Fort Worth police officer fatally shot 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson in October 2019. The officer, Aaron Dean, shot Jefferson in her own home, reports Business Insider. Today, the officer was indicted on a murder charge which surprised many people in the Texas community. Jefferson was playing video games with her nephew when Dean shot her through her bedroom window. Police had been sent to Jefferson's home after a neighbor reported that her front door was open. 0

