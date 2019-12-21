Global  

Liverpool wins its first ever Club World Cup football title

Liverpool wins its first ever Club World Cup football title

Liverpool wins its first ever Club World Cup football title

Liverpool defeats Brazilian team, Flamengo, to win its first ever Club World Cup football title View on euronews
