Tom Brady Assures Everyone He'll 'Be Fine,' Despite 'New' Elbow Injury 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:11s - Published Tom Brady Assures Everyone He'll 'Be Fine,' Despite 'New' Elbow Injury Tom Brady once again had his throwing elbow wrapped in ice following the Patriots' game, but he assured everyone that it's no big deal. 0

