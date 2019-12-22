Liverpool arrive at home after victory in the Club World Cup

Liverpool touch down at home after victory in the Club World Cup.

The 1-0 extra-time victory over Flamengo in Doha saw the Reds win the one trophy available to them which they had not previously won.

They return home actually in a stronger position than they left, with Manchester City's victory over Leicester meaning their lead at the top of the Premier League is still 10 points - but now with a match in hand.And with a third trophy in six months in the bag, Joe Gomez says they are now looking to consolidate their bid for a first league title since 1990.