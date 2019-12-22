Global  

De Gea blunder helps rock-bottom Watford stun Manchester United

Ismaila Sarr’s strike and Troy Deeney’s penalty helped the Hornets claim victory in Nigel Pearson’s first home match in a bruising 2-0 defeat on Manchester United.

David De Gea’s howler put rock-bottom Watford on course for a remarkable result as Manchester United endured their most chastening loss of the season.

Nigel Pearson’s first home match was a free hit heading into Christmas, with the Hornets nine points off safety before kick-off and already staring down the barrel of relegation.

Yet Watford’s survival hopes received an unlikely shot in the arm De Gea somehow let in Sarr’s shot before Deeney quickly scored a penalty given away by Aaron Wan-Bissaka in a vital 2-0 win.
