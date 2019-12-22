De Gea blunder helps rock-bottom Watford stun Manchester United

Ismaila Sarr’s strike and Troy Deeney’s penalty helped the Hornets claim victory in Nigel Pearson’s first home match in a bruising 2-0 defeat on Manchester United.

