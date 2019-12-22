Thirteen injured at Chicago party to honor shooting victim

BROADCAST AND DIGITAL RESTRICTIONS~ **BROADCASTERS: NO USE.

Thirteen people were wounded early Sunday when a dispute at a party on Chicago's South Side, intended to honor the victim of an earlier shooting, devolved into chaotic gunfire, according to Chicago Police Chief Fred Weller.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) CHICAGO POLICE CHIEF OF PATROL FRED WALLER, SAYING: "There was a dispute where shots were fired inside, several shots (FLASH) People started to spill out and as they spilled out, more shots were fired.

(FLASH) We have about three scenes of different shell casing in different scenes where people shot.

But it was right there in that location and stemming from that party.

We have, at this time, 13 victims ranging in age from 16 (to) about 48 years old.

We have - four of them are critical.

The others are stable with different and various gunshot wounds to their, to their bodies.

(FLASH) One subject was arrested with the weapon.

Another subject was possibly identified as someone of interest at this time." After meeting with victims of the shooting, Chicago's Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who has overseen big declines in shootings and homocides in the city, said the injured are still in shock.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) CHICAGO MAYOR LORI LIGHTFOOT, SAYING: "I think they're still in trauma.

Some of them had a lot of extensive medical attention.

And they're in great pain both physically and also emotionally.

But what I'd say again is to call upon the people that were inside, who have information about what happened, to step up and let their faith overcome their fear.

That is that only way we are going to bring down violence across our city is if people come together and set up and say that they're not going to tolerate this kind of bloodshed." This latest shooting brings the weekend gun violence total in Chicago to 34 people injured and 4 people fatally shot, according to the Chicago Tribune's crime team.