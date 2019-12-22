Global  

Mike Pompeo Criticized Russia And China's UN Veto

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized a veto by Russia and China of a United Nations security council resolution.

According to CNN, the resolution would allow humanitarian aid to reach Syrian rebels.

Pompeo called the veto “shameful,” saying the two countries “have blood on your hands.” He said: "Both countries preferred instead to provide cover and support for its junior partner in Damascus.” Pompeo said Russia and China put “millions of innocent civilians in the balance.”
