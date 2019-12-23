Saudi Arabia sentences five to death, three to jail in Khashoggi case

Five people have been sentenced to death for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor said on Monday.

Three more people have also been handed jail terms totalling 24 years for covering up the crime.

A further three suspects on trial in secretive proceedings in Riyadh were found not guilty.

It's 14 months since Khashoggi walked into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and was never seen again.

He was there to receive papers ahead of his wedding.

But instead he was murdered.

His body was reportedly dismembered and removed from the building.

The whereabouts of his remains are shrouded in mystery.

Khashoggi was a U.S. resident and critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's de facto ruler.

His death caused a global uproar, tarnishing the crown prince's image.

The CIA and some Western governments have said they believe Prince Mohammed ordered the killing, but Saudi officials say he had no role.

The names of those found guilty haven't been released.

The verdicts can still be appealed.