Celtics' Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker React After Tatum's Career Game Vs. Hornets

😈DC🤫 RT @CelticsDirect: #Celtics in their last 10 games (8-2) Kemba Walker 23.7 PPG - 2.7 RPG - 6.4 APG 47% FG - 44% 3PT - 78% FT Jayson Tatu… 59 minutes ago

Metehan RT @celtics: "But @EnesKanter, I don't know how to vote for them" GUYS WE'VE GOT YOU COVERED: 🗳️ https://t.co/U8LFVeVsMN 🗳️ https://t.co/b… 3 hours ago

Celtics on CLNS FINAL #Raptors 113 #Celtics 97 Celtics Leaders: Points: Kemba Walker (30) Rebounds: Hayward-Kanter (6) Assists:… https://t.co/cCW3hNP1wt 4 hours ago

Celtics on CLNS END 3RD #Raptors 89 #Celtics 79 Celtics Leaders: Points: Kemba Walker (24) Rebounds: Hayward-Brown-Kanter (4) Assists: Jayson Tatum (4) 5 hours ago

🚨Shawn Palmer🚨 RT @KJDoyleGBS: This will only be the 6th game this season in which the Celtics five best players (Gordon Hayward, Kemba Walker, Jayson Tat… 6 hours ago

KJ Doyle This will only be the 6th game this season in which the Celtics five best players (Gordon Hayward, Kemba Walker, Ja… https://t.co/qzBawJJEb2 6 hours ago

tom brady to nkeal (12-3) RT @CardiacKembaa: The Celtics are the only team in the NBA with 3 players averaging 20+ PPG: Kemba Walker: 22.2 PPG Jayson Tatum: 21.6 PP… 6 hours ago