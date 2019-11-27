Global  

Celtics' Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker React After Tatum's Career Game Vs. Hornets

Celtics' Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker React After Tatum's Career Game Vs. Hornets

Celtics' Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker React After Tatum's Career Game Vs. Hornets

Jayson Tatum was as humble as ever, but Kemba Walker has some big expectations for the 21-year-old going forward.
Tatum, Walker help Celtics beat slumping Hornets 109-92

Tatum, Walker help Celtics beat slumping Hornets 109-92Jayson Tatum scored 24 points, Kemba Walker had 22 and Gordon Hayward added 21 as the Boston Celtics...
FOX Sports - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


Celtics bounce back, hand Hornets sixth straight loss

Jayson Tatum scored 24 points, Kemba Walker added 22 points and seven assists, and the visiting...
Reuters - Published


Kemba Walker On 'Scary' Neck Injury, Consecutive Game Streak Coming To An End [Video]Kemba Walker On 'Scary' Neck Injury, Consecutive Game Streak Coming To An End

Celtics guard Kemba Walker is feeling good -- and grateful -- after suffering a scary neck injury last week. He said he knew he'd be OK almost immediately, and was kinda peeved that his consecutive..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:26Published

