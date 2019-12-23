Global  

Martin Scorsese Worked to Get Financing for 'The Irishman' for Ten Years | Director Roundtable

Martin Scorsese, Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig, Fernando Meirelles, Lulu Wang and Todd Phillips joined for the annual director roundtable.
Todd Phillips: I Fully Understand Martin Scorsese's Criticism at Marvel Movies

Joining 'The Irishman' director for The Hollywood Reporter's directors roundtable chat, the 'Joker'...
'The Farewell' Director Lulu Wang Calls Filmmaking 'An Act of Faith' | Director Roundtable [Video]'The Farewell' Director Lulu Wang Calls Filmmaking "An Act of Faith" | Director Roundtable

Martin Scorsese, Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig, Fernando Meirelles, Lulu Wang and Todd Phillips joined for the annual Director Roundtable.

'Marriage Story' Director Noah Baumbach: 'I Like to Feel at Home on a Set' | Director Roundtable [Video]'Marriage Story' Director Noah Baumbach: "I Like to Feel at Home on a Set" | Director Roundtable

Martin Scorsese, Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig, Fernando Meirelles, Lulu Wang and Todd Phillips joined for the annual director roundtable.

