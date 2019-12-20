Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

New Email Addsu Fuel To The For Impeachment Witnesses

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:51s - Published < > Embed
New Email Addsu Fuel To The For Impeachment Witnesses

New Email Addsu Fuel To The For Impeachment Witnesses

Skyler Henry reports less than two hours after President Trump finished a phone call where he asked Ukraine's president to investigate Joe Biden, White House official Michael Duffey sent an email directing the Defense Department to " hold off" on military aid to Ukraine.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | New evidence emerges in Trump impeachment | Hong Kong rally for Uighurs: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Schumer demands witnesses at impeachment trial, citing new email | Chaos at Hong Kong rally for...
News24 - Published

Battles lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

The White House on Sunday signaled comfort with plans by Senate Republicans to avoid new witnesses in...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Schumer demands witnesses at impeachment trial, citing new email [Video]Schumer demands witnesses at impeachment trial, citing new email

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer cited a newly released email on the withholding of U.S. aid to Ukraine to press his case for testimony. Chris Dignam has more.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:06Published

Trump impeached by House in historic vote. Now what? [Video]Trump impeached by House in historic vote. Now what?

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump has now been officially impeached, making him the third U.S. president after Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton to face removal from office. According to CNN, the House of..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.