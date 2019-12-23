Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Christmas Quotes That Will Get You in the Holiday Spirit

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
Christmas Quotes That Will Get You in the Holiday Spirit

Christmas Quotes That Will Get You in the Holiday Spirit

Christmas Quotes That Will Get You in the Holiday Spirit.

My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others, Bob Hope.

Christmas doesn’t come from a store.

Maybe Christmas perhaps means a little bit more, Dr. Seuss.

Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone, Charles M.

Schulz.

Unless we make Christmas an occasion to share our blessings, all the snow in Alaska won't make it 'white.', Bing Crosby.

A good conscience is a continual Christmas, Benjamin Franklin
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GyanchandPras14

Gyanchand Prasad Gupta RT @jai777308: Jesus died at the age of 30,which was predetermined.Jesus himself said that my death is near and one of you disciples will h… 11 minutes ago

GyanchandPras14

Gyanchand Prasad Gupta RT @asrashok: #SupremeGod_In_Christianity Matthew 26:24-55 it is clearly mentioned that Jesus’s death is written & Jesus knew in advance th… 11 minutes ago

asrashok

Ashok Rawat #SupremeGod_In_Christianity Matthew 26:24-55 it is clearly mentioned that Jesus’s death is written & Jesus knew in… https://t.co/Ma5P6qEmHW 31 minutes ago

VarshaVishwark_

Varsha vishwakarma🇮🇳🏳® #SupremeGod_In_Christianity Eating meat is not God's command and those who are the biggest culprits of that divine… https://t.co/ecnB2SDm5W 34 minutes ago

Geri_Health

Geri Health Home Care "Christmas is the perfect time to celebrate the love of God and family and to create memories that will last foreve… https://t.co/gwxSqySs7j 40 minutes ago

nickk_Hil

nikHil #SupremeGod_In_Christianity Acc to the legend about 2019 years ago, God sent an angel, Gabriel to Mary who lived in… https://t.co/PO08N55psC 1 hour ago

jai777308

Jai_roxx Jesus died at the age of 30,which was predetermined.Jesus himself said that my death is near and one of you discipl… https://t.co/B0QxXLe5IN 2 hours ago

AlaireMarketing

Alaire Marketing Awww, that's so cute! "What happens under the mistletoe, stays under the mistletoe." Randall Paskemine" via:… https://t.co/auKUP62lqY 12 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

6 Alternative Christmas Movies [Video]6 Alternative Christmas Movies

6 Alternative Christmas Movies If you're tired of the standard Christmas fare, this list may help you find your holiday spirit. Lethal Weapon (1987) This action-comedy buddy cop film features a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:35Published

MPD shows off pride-themed Christmas tree [Video]MPD shows off pride-themed Christmas tree

This holiday season Madison police aren't just getting in the Christmas spirit - they're spreading love and inclusivity.

Credit: WISCPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.