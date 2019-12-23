Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Boeing Jettisons CEO Muilenburg

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Boeing Jettisons CEO Muilenburg

Boeing Jettisons CEO Muilenburg

Reuters reports Boeing Corporation has ousted its Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg.

Muilenburg repeatedly failed to contain the fallout from a pair of fatal crashes that halted output of its best-selling 737 MAX jetliner.

By doing so, he tarnished the corporation's reputation with airlines and regulators.

Boeing has beset by one setback after another following the two air disasters.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Boeing's CEO Steps Down [Video]Boeing's CEO Steps Down

CBS4's Hilary Lane reports on Dennis Muilenburg's resignation.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:07Published

Time to buy Boeing shares: analyst [Video]Time to buy Boeing shares: analyst

Boeing shares rose after the jet maker ousted its CEO on Monday. Kramer Capital Research’s Hilary Kramer says now is the time for long-term investors to pick up Boeing shares.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 06:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.