Five Face Death Sentences Over Khashoggi Murder

Reuters reports Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death and three to jail.

They've been found guilty of the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

However, a U.N.

Investigator accused it of making a “mockery” of justice by allowing the masterminds of last year’s killing to go free.

A Saudi court rejected the findings of a U.N.

Inquiry by ruling that the killing was not premeditated.

Rather, it holds that the perpetrators carried it out “at the spur of the moment”.