Five Face Death Sentences Over Khashoggi Murder

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:35s
Reuters reports Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death and three to jail.

They've been found guilty of the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

However, a U.N.

Investigator accused it of making a “mockery” of justice by allowing the masterminds of last year’s killing to go free.

A Saudi court rejected the findings of a U.N.

Inquiry by ruling that the killing was not premeditated.

Rather, it holds that the perpetrators carried it out “at the spur of the moment”.
