No Christmas Mass At Fire-Damaged Notre Dame Cathedral For First Time In 200 Years

No Christmas Mass At Fire-Damaged Notre Dame Cathedral For First Time In 200 Years

No Christmas Mass At Fire-Damaged Notre Dame Cathedral For First Time In 200 Years

Imtiaz Tyab reports on locals struggling over Notre Dame Cathedral cancelling Christmas mass after devastating fire (12-23-2019)
No Christmas Mass at Notre Dame for first time in 2 centuries

Notre Dame's rector, Patrick Chauvet, said it was only during the French Revolution that services...
Notre Dame Cathedral to miss first Christmas in centuries

PARIS (AP) — Notre Dame kept Christmas going even during two world wars — a beacon of hope amid...
