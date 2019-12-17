Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah set to return for upcoming Aus Sri Lanka series

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:21s - Published < > Embed
Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah set to return for upcoming Aus Sri Lanka seriesShikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah set to return for upcoming Aus Sri Lanka series
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Eyes on Jasprit Bumrah as team for Sri Lanka T20Is, Australia ODIs to be picked today

*New Delhi:* The focus will be on pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's fitness status as the current...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Sify


Bumrah, Dhawan return, Rohit and Shami rested for SL T20Is

New Delhi [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Jasprit Bumrah and Shikhar Dhawan made a comeback in the Indian...
Sify - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes



You Might Like


Tweets about this

sunnysmily05

🇮🇳Sunny Nithiin🇮🇳 RT @Cricketracker: Rohit Sharma has been rested for Sri Lanka T20I series. #INDvSL https://t.co/5Q9RFzS8sO 3 minutes ago

SusanthaRaju

S U S A N T H 🏇 RT @cricbuzz: ICYMI: Rohit Sharma, who has enjoyed a phenomenal 2019 across all formats, has been afforded rest in the first series of the… 19 minutes ago

RakshithBJ2

Rakshith RT @cricketcomau: Jasprit Bumrah is back! #INDvAUS https://t.co/ExhYJCp3QW 34 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka to win first home Test series in 13 years [Video]Pakistan beat Sri Lanka to win first home Test series in 13 years

Pakistan celebrate their first Test victory on home soil, since the return of cricket's longest format to the country earlier this month.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published

Hundreds of fans queue for tickets as test match cricket returns to Pakistan for first time in 10 years [Video]Hundreds of fans queue for tickets as test match cricket returns to Pakistan for first time in 10 years

Hundreds of fans queue outside Rawalpindi for tickets as test match cricket returns to Pakistan for the first time in 10 years.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.