Santa sets off from Finland for his annual journey

Santa Claus departed from his home inside the Arctic Circle on Monday (December 23) to begin his annual journey around the world and deliver Christmas gifts to expectant children all over the globe.
Families gathered at Santa's official residence in the town of Rovaniemi, Finland, which lies inside the Arctic Circle, to listen to Christmas songs and hear some words of wisdom from the man himself as the final preparations were made.

Santa spoke to the crowd briefly in Finnish and English, wishing them a peaceful and happy Christmas, before setting off on the first leg of his journey, which will take him to the North Pole to stock up his sleigh with gifts for lucky children all over the world.

Santa will then collect the rest of his reindeer before beginning his longest day's work of the year as he heads off on his Christmas Eve expedition to bring joy to the world.




