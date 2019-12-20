No Christmas at Notre-Dame, first in 200 years
|
Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
No Christmas at Notre-Dame, first in 200 years
The catastrophic fire at Paris' Notre-Dame cathedral means no Christmas mass this year.
The last time it happened was in 1803.
Emer McCarthy reports.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit, who would normally say Christmas mass in Notre-Dame, will this...
Jerusalem Post - Published Also reported by •Sify •Newsy •Reuters India •CBS News •FOXNews.com
|PARIS (AP) — Notre Dame kept Christmas going even during two world wars — a beacon of hope amid...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Lichfield Mercury
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources