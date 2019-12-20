No Christmas at Notre-Dame, first in 200 years

ihsan feyzibeyoglu RT @Reuters: No Christmas mass at Notre-Dame for the first time since Napoleon https://t.co/HVNfRN7Rki https://t.co/ysGsR0Bh2n 34 seconds ago

𝘤𝘢𝘤𝘢 RT @jakpost: No Christmas mass at Notre-Dame for the first time since Napoleon #jakpost https://t.co/DZDDFugcmj 1 minute ago

Om Bule #RT @jakpost: No Christmas mass at Notre-Dame for the first time since Napoleon #jakpost https://t.co/ndjiyK2wnC 3 minutes ago

Wakanda Birthday Boy G. MITCH - KAΨ RT @Reuters: For the first time in more than 200 years there will be no Christmas mass held at Paris' Notre-Dame cathedral after a massive… 7 minutes ago

Slimshady RT @AgnesCPoirier: Paris feeling nostalgic. « First Christmas without Notre-Dame » https://t.co/G6zOCar8iR 7 minutes ago

The Jakarta Post No Christmas mass at Notre-Dame for the first time since Napoleon #jakpost https://t.co/DZDDFugcmj 8 minutes ago

Bourbon Street Homes RT winknews: Notre Dame Cathedral to miss first Christmas in centuries // https://t.co/f5wEQHoS08 (AP)… https://t.co/ne1hb2c9Mu 10 minutes ago