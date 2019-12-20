Global  

No Christmas at Notre-Dame, first in 200 years

No Christmas at Notre-Dame, first in 200 years

No Christmas at Notre-Dame, first in 200 years

The catastrophic fire at Paris&apos; Notre-Dame cathedral means no Christmas mass this year.

The last time it happened was in 1803.

Emer McCarthy reports.
