Pep Guardiola Speaking About Racism In 2018 Shows How Little Has Changed In Last Year

In 2018, Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola explained his views on racism in football, saying it was not just a football problem but a societal one.

12 months on, nothing seems to have changed in regards to racism being prevalent in football.
