Dodgers Free Agent Pitcher Rich Hill, Wife Arrested now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:20s - Published Dodgers Free Agent Pitcher Rich Hill, Wife Arrested Caitlin Hill was stopped due to having an oversized bag, and Rich Hill was arrested trying to intervene in the situation. Jim Hill reports.

