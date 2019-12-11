Global  

Dodgers Free Agent Pitcher Rich Hill, Wife Arrested

Dodgers Free Agent Pitcher Rich Hill, Wife Arrested

Dodgers Free Agent Pitcher Rich Hill, Wife Arrested

Caitlin Hill was stopped due to having an oversized bag, and Rich Hill was arrested trying to intervene in the situation.

Jim Hill reports.
MLB pitcher Rich Hill and wife arrested at Patriots game

BOSTON (AP) — Free agent pitcher Rich Hill and his wife were arrested outside Saturday’s New...
