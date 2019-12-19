Tulsi Gabbard Under Fire For Impeachment Vote

Tulsi Gabbard to resign from her House seat for missing so many votes amid her run for the Democratic nomination for president.

Neil Abercrombie, former governor of Hawaii, is calling on Rep.

Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard doubled down Thursday on her decision to vote “present” on two...

Former Gov. Neil Abercrombie said that Gabbard's "present" vote on impeachment articles "had nothing...