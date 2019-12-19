Global  

Tulsi Gabbard Under Fire For Impeachment Vote

Tulsi Gabbard Under Fire For Impeachment Vote

Tulsi Gabbard Under Fire For Impeachment Vote

Neil Abercrombie, former governor of Hawaii, is calling on Rep.

Tulsi Gabbard to resign from her House seat for missing so many votes amid her run for the Democratic nomination for president.
Recent related news

Former Democratic Hawaii governor calls on Tulsi Gabbard to resign from Congress amid presidential campaign

Former Gov. Neil Abercrombie said that Gabbard's "present" vote on impeachment articles "had nothing...
USATODAY.com - Published

Tulsi Gabbard: 'Present' vote on impeachment 'an active protest' against 2-party gridlock

Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard doubled down Thursday on her decision to vote “present” on two...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •MENAFN.com



iVoteHawaii

iVoteHawaii™ Gabbard under Fire: Former Hawaii Gov. Neil Abercrombie called on Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, to resign Monday,… https://t.co/lxFz5ts1Wp 15 hours ago

texidor_cesareo

Cesareo Texidor @mtracey Would you follow any of these PENDAHOS into combat? Hell no. What about Trump? Impossible. This conserva… https://t.co/uv2OJ0U8or 1 day ago

texidor_cesareo

Cesareo Texidor Which of the Democratic Candidates could lead a squad in combat? Only Major Tulsi Gabbard. What about Trump? Impos… https://t.co/26g8iIm09U 1 day ago

JosephDeSancti1

Joseph DeSanctis RT @thehill: Tulsi Gabbard under fire for "present" vote on impeachment https://t.co/P9qBzsMchR https://t.co/EgmTR99lZc 2 days ago

edmgail1944

[email protected] RT @thehill: Tulsi Gabbard under fire for "present" vote on impeachment https://t.co/2TNXSiv21b https://t.co/SM0lT6jglm 2 days ago

forumhus

Alf Beauman https://t.co/xiI86g7UPC Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) is facing fierce backlash from her party after the presidenti… https://t.co/z96MNkR38V 2 days ago

DrlocksLocks

Salamah Locks RT @thehill: Tulsi Gabbard under fire for "present" vote on impeachment https://t.co/eQY6gmLrbb https://t.co/sFGj5qt2dH 2 days ago

GavinPaget

Gavin Paget RT @thehill: Tulsi Gabbard under fire for "present" vote on impeachment https://t.co/FKPg8wklxX https://t.co/tSHZYfthCY 2 days ago


Recent related videos

Former Hawaii Governor To Tulsi Gabbard: Resign Your Seat Immediately [Video]Former Hawaii Governor To Tulsi Gabbard: Resign Your Seat Immediately

Former Democratic governor of Hawaii Neil Abercrombie on Monday slammed presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard. As she is running for president, Abercrombie said Gabbard is 'not able to do the job for the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published

Gabbard asked about impeachment vote [Video]Gabbard asked about impeachment vote

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard was asked by TMZ about her impeachment vote

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:39Published

