Prince Philip Leaves Hospital, Just In Time For Christmas

Business Insider reports Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh has been released from the hospital.

The Queen's husband spent four nights there, and was treated for a pre-existing condition.

It's believed the 98-year-old royal could travel to the Queen's Sandringham Estate to spend Christmas with the royal family.

The Duke of Edinburgh has today left hospital after being discharged by his doctor and is now back at Sandringham.