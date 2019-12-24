Uber co-founder Kalanick leaves board

Travis Kalanick's roller coaster ride at Uber Technologies will soon be over.

The CO-FOUNDER AND former CEO will resign from the board at year's end.

Kalanick said he wants to focus on his philanthropic pursuits and his current business, a food delivery startup.

The entrepreneur who disrupted the taxi industry and turned Uber into the world's largest ride-services company just couldn't escape the headlines.

Bold but brash, he was blamed for a series of scandals and complaints.

His workers accused him of fostering a toxic work culture that encouraged sexual harassment and bullying.

AND THEN THERE WAS The Justice Department investigation INTO AN Uber employee who was suspected of stealing trade secrets from his PREVIOUS employer, Google.

Fed-up shareholders revolted in an attempt to drive Kalanick out of the corner office.

He resigned in the summer of 2017, and WAS REPLACED by Dara Khosrowshahi.

Uber's highly anticipated IPO in May was a dud.

SINCE THEN, Kalanick has steadily sold more than $2.5 billion of shares … Uber shares have plunged more than 30% since the IPO, but they rallied Tuesday on news of his departure from the board.