Pope asks Catholics to 'acknowledge sins' on Christmas

Pope Francis during the Christmas Eve Mass held in St.

Peter's Basilica on Tuesday invited Catholics to "acknowledge" their "sins" as they prepare to celebrate the Christmas holiday.
"As we prepare ourselves to celebrate these sacred mysteries, we're invited to acknowledge our sins," Pope Francis said during a packed Christmas Eve Mass in St.

Peter's Basilica.

Thousands of visitors made their way to St.

Peter's Square to celebrate Christmas Eve mass with Pope Francis.

On Christmas Day, he's expected to deliver his Urbi et Orbi Christmas day message to the city of Rome and the world.




