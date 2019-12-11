Typhoon slams the Philippines on Christmas Day

Even before landfall on Tuesday (December 24), many travelers were already stranded at terminals due to numerous air and sea travel cancellations.

Many were forced to celebrate their Christmas in air, sea and bus terminals away from loved ones.

For those who were lucky enough to be with relatives, many woke up to howling winds and heavy rains.

Phanfone with maximum sustained winds of 140 kph is expected to travel across the central region and out of the Philippines on Thursday (December 26) or Friday (December 27).