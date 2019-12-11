Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Typhoon slams the Philippines on Christmas Day

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Typhoon slams the Philippines on Christmas Day

Typhoon slams the Philippines on Christmas Day

Typhoon Phanfone, which started as a tropical cyclone on Christmas eve, has battered several islands in the central region of the Philippines on Christmas Day (December 25).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Typhoon slams the Philippines on Christmas Day

Even before landfall on Tuesday (December 24), many travelers were already stranded at terminals due to numerous air and sea travel cancellations.

Many were forced to celebrate their Christmas in air, sea and bus terminals away from loved ones.

For those who were lucky enough to be with relatives, many woke up to howling winds and heavy rains.

Phanfone with maximum sustained winds of 140 kph is expected to travel across the central region and out of the Philippines on Thursday (December 26) or Friday (December 27).



Recent related news from verified sources

Typhoon Phanfone makes landfall in Philippines on Xmas eve

Typhoon Phanfone makes landfall in Philippines on Xmas eveManila:�Typhoon Phanfone, locally known as Ursula, made landfall in the Philippines on Tuesday with...
WorldNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

BillEllson

Bill Ellson Typhoon Phanfone leaves thousands of Filipinos stranded on Christmas Eve https://t.co/vCp2IO5XZK via @scmpnews 7 hours ago

newpaper24

Newpaper24 Typhoon Phanfone slams into Philippines on Christmas Eve, stranding thousands – NEWPAPER24 https://t.co/j8REP5ddWr https://t.co/Hf8n0xjoGb 11 hours ago

hanwenyi

smellsliketeenspirit RT @SCMPNews: Typhoon Phanfone slams into Philippines on Christmas Eve, stranding thousands https://t.co/UMSR4p1rB7 15 hours ago

SCMPAsia

SCMP Asia Typhoon #Phanfone leaves thousands of Filipinos stranded on Christmas Eve https://t.co/ChPIkTbA3B 16 hours ago

huawei1238cloud

Ruantian（阮天） Typhoon Phanfone slams into Philippines on Christmas Eve, stranding thousands https://t.co/C2Y1qvVPCF 16 hours ago

SCMPNews

SCMP News Typhoon Phanfone slams into Philippines on Christmas Eve, stranding thousands https://t.co/UMSR4p1rB7 16 hours ago

huawei1238cloud

Ruantian（阮天） Typhoon Phanfone slams into Philippines on Christmas Eve, stranding thousands https://t.co/C2Y1qvVPCF 来自 @scmpnews 17 hours ago

Gate_15_Analyst

Gate 15 Typhoon slams Philippines on Christmas eve, disrupting holiday travel https://t.co/m6MpjyUo9J 17 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Staff play with giant volleyball for Christmas party in the Philippines [Video]Staff play with giant volleyball for Christmas party in the Philippines

Office workers relax on the beach during their Christmas party - by playing with a giant volleyball. Staff from the shopping mall descended onto the sand before splitting into two teams on December..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:22Published

Sea turtle rescued after being washed onto beach by typhoon in the Philippines [Video]Sea turtle rescued after being washed onto beach by typhoon in the Philippines

A sea turtle that was blown off course by choppy seas during a typhoon was rescued after being washed up on a beach. The marine creature was found among the wreckage in the recently typhoon-ravaged..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.