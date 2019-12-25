Global  

Typhoon misery for Philippines as Phanfone hits on Christmas Day

Typhoon misery for Philippines as Phanfone hits on Christmas Day

Typhoon misery for Philippines as Phanfone hits on Christmas Day

Phanfone, with a maximum gustiness of up to 190km/h, batters islands in central Philippines, toppling houses, trees.
Typhoon misery for Philippines on Christmas Day

Thousands were stranded at shuttered ports or evacuation centres at the height of the festive season...
IndiaTimes - Published

Philippines typhoon brings Christmas Day misery

Philippines typhoon brings Christmas Day miseryPeople stranded in evacuation centres and at ports as Typhoon Phanfone passes over string of islands...
WorldNews - Published


anubidal

NoJusticeNoPeace RT @AJENews: Typhoon misery for Philippines as Phanfone hits on Christmas day https://t.co/MJKiMCA4Yu https://t.co/s6NkKkKozS 6 minutes ago

MattieGutenber1

[email protected] Typhoon Phanfone Brings Misery to Philippines on Christmas Day https://t.co/QVsvdkkUCX 19 minutes ago

deji_of_lagos

Deji Sadiq Typhoon misery for Philippines as Phanfone hits on Christmas Day Phanfone, with maximum gustiness of 190km an hour,… https://t.co/deBu5rCixl 37 minutes ago

AJEWeather

Al Jazeera Weather Typhoon misery for Philippines as Phanfone hits on Christmas Day https://t.co/BC0F9RikEa 1 hour ago

pakistani_news

Pakistan News Typhoon misery for Philippines as Phanfone hits on Christmas Day https://t.co/RfHisVA1Y8 1 hour ago

ARYNewsApp

ARY News Live Download to watch LIVE: https://t.co/9ABVwJmrhl Typhoon misery for Philippines on Christmas Day #Pak #Live #NEWS… https://t.co/qGDjlC7tN0 1 hour ago

KenJayHaley

Ken J Haley @catrionaelisa Typhoon Phanfone Brings Misery to Philippines on Christmas Day https://t.co/gBQMJiusUv 1 hour ago

Likar24

ЛІКАР24 Typhoon Phanfone Brings Misery to Philippines on Christmas Day https://t.co/lC24Mjed2q https://t.co/7px9DmDnRy 1 hour ago


Typhoon slams the Philippines on Christmas Day [Video]Typhoon slams the Philippines on Christmas Day

Typhoon Phanfone, which started as a tropical cyclone on Christmas eve, has battered several islands in the central region of the Philippines on Christmas Day (December 25).

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:45Published

