U.S. troops in South Korea enjoy Christmas feast

U.S. troops stationed in South Korea enjoyed a Christmas feast on Wednesday.
U.S. troops in South Korea enjoy Christmas feast

Dozens of troops, some of them wearing Christmas sweaters and other festive clothing, gathered for roast meats and gingerbread cookies at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, which lies about 100 km (60 miles) from the border with reclusive North Korea.

About 28,500 U.S. troops are based in South Korea, which technically remains in a state of war with the North since the 1950-53 Korean War ended in an armistice.

Earlier this month, North Korea warned of a possible "Christmas gift" for Washington after its leader Kim Jong Un gave the United States until the end of the year to propose new concessions in talks over his country's nuclear arsenal and reducing tensions between the adversaries.




