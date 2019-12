China and Japan agree to cooperate and improve ties at Chengdu summit 23 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:05s - Published China and Japan agree to cooperate and improve ties at Chengdu summit Chinese Premier Li Keqiang met Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a bilateral meeting on Wednesday, a day after a trilateral summit between China, Japan and South Korea. Emer McCarthy reports.