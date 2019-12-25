Woman, two infants, found dead below Boston garage

Boston Police are investigating a grisly Christmas Day discovery: A woman and two young children dead on the sidewalk below a multi-story parking garage.

Aerial footage showed police surrounding a black car parked on the top floor of the building.

It's unclear if the vehicle is connected with the incident.

The office of Suffolk County District Attorney Rachel Rollins is leading the investigation.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) SUFFOLK COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY RACHEL ROLLINS, SAYING: "As a mother, it was incredibly hard, this scene in particular, where there were two young children that lost their lives today." Boston's police commissioner said he would not rush to conclusions as to the causes of the deaths.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) BOSTON POLICE CHIEF KENNETH GREEN, SAYING: "This is a tragic situation.

Particularly when it involves children, as well as being on Christmas Day.

Our hearts go out to the deceased, as well as to the family." Police responded to the scene at around 1:30pm on Wednesday, where the woman and two children were found unresponsive.

All three were pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Police have not released their names.