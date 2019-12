Animal shelter volunteers come out in droves for the holiday 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 01:59s - Published Animal shelter volunteers come out in droves for the holiday An unexpected opportunity to spread some holiday cheer happened in the Fox Valley today. That’s where hundreds of volunteers showed up to the Fox Valley Humane Association to hang out with some pets looking for a forever home. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Animal shelter volunteers come out in droves for the holiday DAY..YOU'VE LIKELYHEARD OF PEOPLEVOLUNTEERING ATNURSING HOMES..ORMAYBE SERVINGMEALS TO THOSE INNEED..WELL THISHOLIDAY..THERE'S ANEW VOLUNTEEROPPORTUNITY IN THEFOX VALLEY..AND IT'SFOR LONELY PETSWHO HAVEN'T YETFOUND A FOREVERHOME AND COULDUSE SOME COMPANY.NBC26'S ERIC CRESTHAS THAT STORY...AT THE FOX VALLEYHUMANEASSOCIATION....THEY'RE LOOKINGFOR VOLUNTEERSYEAR ROUND... ANDTHIS YEAR... THENON-PROFITDECIDED... THEYWOULD TAKE SOMEVOLUNTEERS ONCHRISTMAS TOO...."WE'VE ALWAYS GOTLAUNDRY, WE'VE GOTDISHES THAT NEED TOBE DONE, WE GOT CATLITER BOXES THATNEED TO BE CLEANEDOUT AND WE GOTPLENTY OF ANIMALSTHAT NEED LOVING."TO ORGANIZERSSURPRISE...VOLUNTEERSSHOWED UP INDROVES ONCHRISTMASMORNING..."FAR SURPASSES ANORMAL DAY."HELPING TOBRIGHTEN THEHOLIDAY NOT JUSTFOR THEMSELVES...BUT FOR THE FOURLEGGED PETS THATHAVEN'T YET FOUND AFOREVER HOME...."THESE PUPPIES AREALL ALONE AND THEYDON'T HAVE FAMILIESAND THEY DON'T HAVEANYBODY TO WALKTHEM.""AND STAFF SAYS THERESPONSE FROM THEPUBLIC HAS BEENTRULY IMPRESSIVE,JUST LOOK AT THETHEIR PARKING LOTWHICH ISCOMPLETELY FULL.IT'S SOMETHING THATSTAFF SAYS RARELYHAPPENS.""PEOPLE ARELOOKING FOR A WAYTO GIVE BACK FORTHE HOLIDAYS ANDTHIS IS SOMETHINGTHAT RESONATESWITH FAMILIES, KIDSAND ADULTS."FROM PREPARINGDOG TREATS TO BECONSUMED LATER...TO READING KITTENSA HOLIDAY BOOK...THESE VOLUNTEERSARE PROVING THATTAKING SOME TIME...TO THINK OFOTHERS... IS REALLY...WHAT THE HOLIDAY ISALL ABOUT."THEY JUST NEEDSOME LOVE TOO ANDJUST HANGING OUTWITH PEOPLE ASWELL TODAY ASEVERYBODY ELSE ISWITH THEIR FAMILY."IN APPLETON.... ERICCREST.... NBC26....THE FOX VALLEYHUMANE ASSOCIATIONIS ALWAYS LOOKINGFOR VOLUNTEERS...AND WHILE THEY GOTSEVERAL HUNDREDPEOPLE TO HELP OUTTODAY.... THAT'SUSUALLY NOT THECASE.STAFF SAYS TO FINDOUT ABOUTOPPORTUNITIES ATTHEIR SHELTER... YOUSHOULD REACH OUTTO THEM DIRECTLY....





You Might Like

Tweets about this David Bruning Animal shelter volunteers come out in droves for the holiday - WGBA-TV - https://t.co/VmCemOG9Ll 2 hours ago SARAAAAAAAAH! RT @AdoptMeRamonaCA: Our shelter depends on constant help & support of our community thru donations & volunteers. Many people near & far ar… 4 days ago AdoptMeRamonaCA Our shelter depends on constant help & support of our community thru donations & volunteers. Many people near & far… https://t.co/RILR6J5M0u 4 days ago Sparrow/Liz : liminal nest @TGStoneButch My mom volunteers at a local shelter and they have a policy of not judging anyone who gives up an ani… https://t.co/zrrc4oLURf 5 days ago Mary Lynn Perry RT @sacvolunteers: Love animals and want to help provide basic daily care? The Front Street Animal Shelter is looking for volunteers to hel… 5 days ago Big Nut As someone who volunteers at an animal shelter I can tell you that 90% of the cats that come in are wonderful and t… https://t.co/YRuzitXR7w 1 week ago