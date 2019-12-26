Planet Monkman light display brightening holiday

CHRISTMAS WISH THIS YEAR..MAKING SNOW ANGELS WITH HISFAMILY.BRINGING BACK THE BRIGHT LIGHTS!AND WE THANK YOU FOR SHARINGTHIS NIGHT WITH US!

TONIGHTMARKS THE 13TH YEAR THE CAPECORAL HOME KNOWN AS "PLANETMONKMAN" LIT UP CAPE CORAL.FOX 4’S MIANA MASSEY SPOKE TOTHE GOOD SAMARITAN BEHIND ITALL.<<nats