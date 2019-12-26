NOEL STAMPING TRADITION

To many, the city of noel missouri is known as "christmas city u-s-a".

Residents even call the city no-el.

A big part of that is a more than 80 year old tradition, that volunteers today are carrying on.

Koam's zach dogde has why they work to keep it alive and spread some christmas cheer.

From black friday until christmas day..

You can look through the painted windows of the noel post office and see christmas joy in the making.

Nats: stamping "makes you feel good when you see them."

Dot harner coordinates the volunteer group, known as the noel stamping brigade, and works every day..

Putting three different christmas stamps on every christmas card that comes through the post office.

Harner: "my christmas starts around the first part of november.

Thanksgiving's on the back page ya know."

Howerton: "it started back in 1932, when there was a frenchman that was our postmaster.

Some ladies came to him with the idea of, let's call our town noel during the christmas season, and let's have people send cards to us and we have three decorative stamps that they put on every single card before we mail them back out."

It's such a beloved tradition in the community, they have more 30 thousand cards sent in..

All with the hope of spreading christmas cheer.

Patterson: "it's personal.

It just like, it's been around for many years, so being passed on, it's a great thing."

Howerton: "it just makes receiving the card that much more special."

Harner: "it's a warm fuzzy feeling to get the cards with the stamps on them.

And it makes me feel even better now that i'm doing it cause i know what it, how i felt when i received them."

For the volunteers..

They want to make sure people can continue to help people send christmas cheer for many years to come.

Harner: "it's pride in our own little city.

We're known as the christmas city, and we want to keep that going as long as possible."

In noel, zach dodge, koam news.

Dowe: the noel stamping brigade has cards sent in from all over the world.

This year, they added norway to the list.

Dowe: