Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Helicopters in Chile douse fire that destroyed dozens of homes

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:05s - Published < > Embed
Helicopters in Chile douse fire that destroyed dozens of homes

Helicopters in Chile douse fire that destroyed dozens of homes

Authorities believe arson caused the fire, which swept through neighbourhoods on the outskirts of Valparaiso.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Helicopters in Chile douse fire that destroyed 120 homes

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Helicopters on Wednesday dropped water on the outskirts of the Chilean port...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •TIMEAl Jazeera



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wildfires burn on Australia's east coast at prime minister comforts victims [Video]Wildfires burn on Australia's east coast at prime minister comforts victims

At least three people are dead, several remain missing and dozens have been injured as wildfires continue to raze Australia's drought-stricken east coast. Officials also said more than 150 homes have..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published

150 homes destroyed in New South Wales inferno [Video]150 homes destroyed in New South Wales inferno

At least three people are dead, several remain missing and dozens have been injured as wildfires continue to raze Australia's drought-stricken east coast. Officials also said more than 150 homes have..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.