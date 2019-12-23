Global  

No sign of North Korea 'Christmas gift'

No sign of North Korea 'Christmas gift'

No sign of North Korea 'Christmas gift'

Despite North Korean leader Kim Jong Un&apos;s warning of a &quot;Christmas gift&quot; for Washington, there&apos;s been no sign of a provocation by the isolated nation.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.
