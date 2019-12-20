The Queen and the Royal Family spend Christmas together 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:00s - Published The Queen and the Royal Family spend Christmas together The Queen and members of the Royal family spend Christmas in Sandringham. Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice walked behind Queen Elizabeth who arrived via car. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn