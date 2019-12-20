The Queen and the Royal Family spend Christmas together
The Queen and members of the Royal family spend Christmas in Sandringham.
Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice walked behind Queen Elizabeth who arrived via car.
Report by Browna.
