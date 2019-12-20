Global  

The Queen and the Royal Family spend Christmas together

The Queen and members of the Royal family spend Christmas in Sandringham.

Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice walked behind Queen Elizabeth who arrived via car.

Report by Browna.

