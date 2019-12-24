Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

The Queen Shares Photo of Sussex Family in Christmas Video

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
The Queen Shares Photo of Sussex Family in Christmas Video

The Queen Shares Photo of Sussex Family in Christmas Video

The Queen gave some love to her grandson Prince Harry during the Queen’s speech on Christmas day.

Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Queen acknowledges 'bumpy path' during Christmas Day message [Video]Queen acknowledges 'bumpy path' during Christmas Day message

During her annual address the Queen acknowledged the “bumpy” path her family and the country has faced during the past 12 months, but mentioned some of the positives like the birth of the Duke and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 07:47Published

Prince George bakes Christmas puddings with the Queen [Video]Prince George bakes Christmas puddings with the Queen

Four generations of the royal family have joined together to bake festive treats in a video released by Buckingham Palace ahead of Christmas.The Queen, the Prince of Wales, Duke of Cambridge and Prince..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.