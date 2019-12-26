Turkish parliament to vote on sending troops to Libya 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:27s - Published Turkish parliament to vote on sending troops to Libya President Erdogan said Thursday his government would submit a bill to parliament to allow Turkey to send troops to Libya, at the request of the UN-backed government. View on euronews

Recent related news from verified sources Erdogan Says Parliament to Soon Approve Sending Troops to Libya (Bloomberg) — The Turkish government will ask parliament in early January to authorize the...

Turkey's Erdogan says to send troops to Libya President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Turkey will send troops to Libya now that the north...

