Turkish parliament to vote on sending troops to Libya

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:27s
Turkish parliament to vote on sending troops to Libya

Turkish parliament to vote on sending troops to Libya

President Erdogan said Thursday his government would submit a bill to parliament to allow Turkey to send troops to Libya, at the request of the UN-backed government.

Recent related news

Erdogan Says Parliament to Soon Approve Sending Troops to Libya

Erdogan Says Parliament to Soon Approve Sending Troops to Libya(Bloomberg) — The Turkish government will ask parliament in early January to authorize the...
WorldNews - Published

Turkey's Erdogan says to send troops to Libya

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Turkey will send troops to Libya now that the north...
Reuters - Published


Turkey's Erdogan says to send troops to Libya

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Turkey will send troops to Libya now that Tripoli has requested it, and will present a legislation to parliament in January. Emer McCarthy..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:23

