Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Dismisses Retirement Rumors

In a tweet on Dec.

25, 37-year-old Ben Roethlisberger confirmed that he was getting ready for the 2020 NFL season.

The tweet was in response to a report that Roethlisberger may not return to Pittsburgh next year.

Contrary to recent reports out there about my football future and my ‘uncertainty’ about playing again, I am working hard and am more determined than ever to come back stronger and better than ever next year!, Ben Roethlisberger, via Twitter.

The Steelers quarterback played in only two games this year, due to an injured elbow.

The Steelers are now optimistic Ben Roethlisberger will recover from elbow surgery to reattach three tendons.

Not cleared to throw yet but he is tracking better and Ben himself wants and expects to play in 2020 and beyond, ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen, via Twitter.

The two-time Super Bowl winner has spent his entire career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He was drafted by the team out of the first round back in 2004.

Roethlisberger currently ranks eighth on the NFL's all-time list of career passing yards