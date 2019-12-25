Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Dismisses Retirement Rumors
In a tweet on Dec.
25, 37-year-old
Ben Roethlisberger confirmed that he
was getting ready for the 2020 NFL season.
The tweet was in response to a
report that Roethlisberger may
not return to Pittsburgh next year.
Contrary to recent reports out
there about my football future
and my ‘uncertainty’ about
playing again, I am working
hard and am more determined
than ever to come back stronger
and better than ever next year!, Ben Roethlisberger,
via Twitter.
The Steelers quarterback played in only
two games this year, due to an injured elbow.
The Steelers are now optimistic
Ben Roethlisberger will recover
from elbow surgery to reattach
three tendons.
Not cleared to
throw yet but he is tracking
better and Ben himself wants
and expects to play in
2020 and beyond, ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen, via Twitter.
The two-time Super Bowl winner
has spent his entire career
with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He was drafted by the team out
of the first round back in 2004.
Roethlisberger currently ranks
eighth on the NFL's all-time list of
career passing yards